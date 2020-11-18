Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Hits $222,606.50

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $222,606.50 and $2,417.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002000 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

