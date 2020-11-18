Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.

Qantas Airways stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

