Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $108,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

