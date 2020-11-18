Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,569,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.