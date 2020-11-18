Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.
In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,569,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
