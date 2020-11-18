ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.50% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $42,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

