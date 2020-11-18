POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.30

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in POSCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

