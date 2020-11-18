Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 9573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.69.

Specifically, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,450.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a market cap of $640.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

