Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Trading Down 17.2%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)’s share price fell 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 189,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 90,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

