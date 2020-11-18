Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.80 EPS and its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.44 EPS.
Shares of PANW opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average is $240.33. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $295.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
