Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.12

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.12 and last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.95.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $640,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,833.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,732 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

