OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

