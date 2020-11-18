OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OSAGY stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. OSRAM Licht has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSAGY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of OSRAM Licht from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

