Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $883.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

