ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Shares of OKE opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

