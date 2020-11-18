OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

OGE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

