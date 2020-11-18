NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

