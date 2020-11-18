NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Jane Shields Sells 35,000 Shares

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,786 ($88.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,544.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,300 ($69.24) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

