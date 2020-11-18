Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 price objective on shares of Newrange Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NRGOF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

