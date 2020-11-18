New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). New Relic reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NEWR opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $4,341,986 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

