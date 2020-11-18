Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

