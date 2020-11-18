Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 186.8% in October

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NTOIY opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTOIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

