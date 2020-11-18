National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72 on December 1st

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.