M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.