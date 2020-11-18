Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.63

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 22711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

