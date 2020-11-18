Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $30.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of EQH opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

