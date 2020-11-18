Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $30.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of EQH opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
