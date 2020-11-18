Morgan Stanley Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of AFL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

