Morgan Stanley Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $40.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

