Morgan Stanley Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $92.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,910 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Globe Life by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.