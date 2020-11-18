Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 133,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,557,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.