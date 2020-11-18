Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 189.5% in October

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MTSFF opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
About Mitsui Fudosan
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.