Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.