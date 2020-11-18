Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

