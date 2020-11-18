Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.28

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 813561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

