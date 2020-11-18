Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Shares Down 11.1%

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 169,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

