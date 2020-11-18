MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 132.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

