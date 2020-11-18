MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
NYSE:MET opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 132.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
