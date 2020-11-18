McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 190.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.