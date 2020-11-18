Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
