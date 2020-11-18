Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

