Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

