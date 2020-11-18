LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $42,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 442,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

