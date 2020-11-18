LPL Financial LLC Sells 566 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

