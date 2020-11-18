LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

