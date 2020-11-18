LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after acquiring an additional 369,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $13,439,730 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.