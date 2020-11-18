LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

