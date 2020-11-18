LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,254 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $258.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

