LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after buying an additional 1,575,885 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,483,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

