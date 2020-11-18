LPL Financial LLC Has $37.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.