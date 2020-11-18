LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.