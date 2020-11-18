LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,618 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.70% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

