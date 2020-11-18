Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $109,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT opened at $375.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.01 and a 200-day moving average of $378.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

