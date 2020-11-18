Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

