Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at Gabelli

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

LXRX stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

